First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Buys $30,527.60 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,627. The company has a market cap of $181.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

