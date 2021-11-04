First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.64

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 22761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,541.67.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

