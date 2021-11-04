First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,803.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

