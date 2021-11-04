Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

LON FXPO opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 188.29 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.85.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

