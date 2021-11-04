Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

LON FXPO opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 188.29 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.85.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

