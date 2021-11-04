Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Ferrari updated its FY21 guidance to EUR 4.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.070-$5.070 EPS.

NYSE:RACE opened at $256.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $261.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

