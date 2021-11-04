Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.