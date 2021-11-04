Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2,316.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,255 shares of company stock worth $17,498,131.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

