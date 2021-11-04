Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,270,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

