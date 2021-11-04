Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.