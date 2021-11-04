Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,045,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,573,000 after acquiring an additional 199,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,808,000 after acquiring an additional 272,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 283,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NYSE JHG opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

