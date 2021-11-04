FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Down 4.8%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 10,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 17,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

About FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

