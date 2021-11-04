Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $17.03 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $17.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $54.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $50.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $157.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $14.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $69.32 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$515.82 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$379.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$528.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$546.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.