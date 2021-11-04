Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36.

On Friday, October 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

Facebook stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,752,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,660,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. III Capital Management now owns 6,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

