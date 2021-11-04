F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post $7.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 205,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,793. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

