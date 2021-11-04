F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3,523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 693,742 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,341 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 170,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

