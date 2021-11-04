Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 8.4%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 176,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 282,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Exro Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

