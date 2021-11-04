Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

