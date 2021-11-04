Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 297.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $474,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,012,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,913,352.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Evolus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $397.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

