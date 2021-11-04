Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

