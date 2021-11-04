Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $275.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY traded up $34.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.64. The stock had a trading volume of 270,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $255.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.