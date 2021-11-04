Ethverse (ETHV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,661.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 190.9% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $2.76 million and $17,661.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00417341 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $624.27 or 0.01006087 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

