Etherisc DIP Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,828.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $16.04 million and $23,828.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00244267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

