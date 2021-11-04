Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Financial Analysis

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

This table compares Esquire Financial and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 23.84% 13.50% 1.76% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Esquire Financial and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 3 0 0 2.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $53.28 million 4.80 $12.62 million $1.65 19.79 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.91 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.