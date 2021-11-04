Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ESGC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 40,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,649. Eros STX Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

