Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitrans Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

