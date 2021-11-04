Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:GVA opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

