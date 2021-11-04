Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$86.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQB. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$109.81.

EQB stock opened at C$83.52 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$45.75 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,463,250 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

