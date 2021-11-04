Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.29 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $27.030-$27.250 EPS.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $33.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $804.46. 26,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,265. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $821.36 and a 200-day moving average of $795.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Equinix worth $509,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

