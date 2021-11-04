EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $102.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

