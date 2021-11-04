EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) declared a special dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.
EOG Resources has increased its dividend by 110.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
NYSE:EOG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.90. 4,980,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03.
Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
