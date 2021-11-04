EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) declared a special dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by 110.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.90. 4,980,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

