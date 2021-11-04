Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. Envela shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 20,825 shares traded.

ELA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Envela by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth $107,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Envela by 26.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

