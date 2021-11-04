Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $192.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ENPH traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.58. 2,157,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,248. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $239.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

