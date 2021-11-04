Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $192.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
ENPH traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.58. 2,157,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,248. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $239.89.
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
