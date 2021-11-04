Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Sells $292,522.45 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ENVA stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 9.30. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the second quarter valued at $2,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enova International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Enova International by 64.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

