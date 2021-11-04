Energous (WATT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WATT stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WATT. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,265 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $36,483.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 15,735 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $37,606.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,060 shares of company stock worth $143,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

