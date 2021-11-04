Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Cap of $19.40 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and $423,579.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00230989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00098747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004219 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,296,432 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

