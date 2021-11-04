Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.230-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. 26,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

