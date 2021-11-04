EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.950-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$9.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.52 billion.

EME opened at $123.07 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

