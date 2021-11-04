Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.625 billion., compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

EA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. 3,561,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

