EchoLink Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $625,416.81 and approximately $24,161.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00247813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00097575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

