EasyFi (EZ) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00007610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00239923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

