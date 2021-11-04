Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of EXP opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

