Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells $775,000.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.43. 258,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,205. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,021,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

