e-Money Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and $519,920.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Money has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00085048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.31 or 0.99913283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.04 or 0.07277334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022388 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.