e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

