DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.43.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.