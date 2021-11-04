Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,246. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

