Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.02. 3,042,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,878. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

