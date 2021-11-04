DT Midstream (DTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DT Midstream stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

