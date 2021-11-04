Drive Shack (DS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 4,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,436. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $260.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Drive Shack by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Drive Shack by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

