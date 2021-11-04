Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells $56,796.90 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DRQ opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
