Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells $56,796.90 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DRQ opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

